The Ministry of Women, Family and the Elderly condemned the high level of domestic violence built in Tunisia in recent times, especially during the pandemic and during the holy month of Ramadan in which women play all their roles inside the home, and that heinous crime in which the young victim was accompanied by al-Sharni at the hands of her husband, a security man who used his weapon According to a statement published by the Ministry on its website.

The statement said, “The ministry, while it has mercy on the deceased, accompanied by Al-Sharni, who fell victim to a heinous crime, hopes that this incident will be a stepping stone to the implementation of the 2017 law to eliminate all forms of violence against women so that the human dignity of all women is preserved and the violence that is eliminated is eliminated.” Cause and effect of gender discrimination. “

The statement added, “The Ministry calls on all political actors, parties, organizations and all components of civil society to work to spread the culture of combating violence against women and to educate women and men in order to cut and confront these practices that fall under the category of attacks and crimes and represent a clear violation of the provisions of Law No. 58 of the year. 2017 on the elimination of violence against women, the constitution and international conventions. “