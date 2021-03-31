Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – A young man put an end to his mother’s life in the Qalyubia governorate, according to Egyptian websites.

The Al-Ahram Gate website said that the young man gave his mother “17 stab wounds that killed her” on the spot.

The crime was revealed when the Qalyubia Security Directorate received a notification of a murder in the city of “Al-Khosos” in Qalyubia Governorate.

It turned out that the crime was committed by a 25-year-old man against his 51-year-old mother.

The investigations found that the accused was mentally ill, receiving treatment by doctors, and he had been in a psychiatric hospital for a period of time.

The accused was arrested and the body transferred to the hospital.