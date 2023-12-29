During the last decades, The United States received countless immigrants. Every year millions of people come to the North American nation in search of a better quality of life for themselves and their families. There are many success stories that attract attention. However, in the opinion of a community on TikTok, many make an important mistake.

According to a report from the United Nations, The US has been the main destination for international migrants since 1970. Since then, the number of foreign-born people residing in the North American country has quadrupled, going from less than 12,000,000 in 1970 to nearly 51,000,000 in 2020.

The migration phenomenon is a complex issue that authorities have been addressing recently due to the record numbers of citizens from different countries who are trying to cross the border to improve their lives.

Some intend to remain in the United States and eventually pursue the option of permanent residency and then citizenship. But many just want to find a job that allows them to send money home and then return, have savings and a house.

Precisely because of the above, the TiKTo account @comunidadlatinaenusa spoke about what they consider to be one of the worst mistakes that a person in search of the American dream can make.

In a clip of only 17 seconds, while traveling through what appears to be a suburb in the United States, you can read. “The worst mistake of those seeking the American dream is wasting too many valuable years of life, working to build a mansion that others will surely enjoy. without realizing that just a comfortable house, some savings and enjoying time with your loved ones is enough.

The video that divided opinions about the American dream

The video shared on TikTok has more than 261,000 likes and thousands of comments, as it divided opinion among the community. While many consider that although it is an option to save and then return to the country of origin, others believe that you can also start a new life in the United States with better conditions.