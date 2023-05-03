And American media reported that the Lebanese youth was stabbed while he was on his bike in Sycamore Park in the city, noting that he is a student at the University of California Davis.

The victim’s story

Sources revealed to “Sky News Arabia” more information about Karim Abu Najm, explaining that his family immigrated in 2018 from Lebanon to the United States, when things began to go wrong in their country.

One of the Lebanese residents of the city, Jean, told Sky News Arabia: “Karim was about to graduate from his university, and he excelled in his studies.”

Jan pointed out that the victim, “just hours before his death, received a prize for a research he had prepared related to a software project that helps people with hearing problems.”

For his part, the victim’s father, Majdi Abu Najm, told local media that his son “was a mass of energy and positivity, and was very ambitious,” stressing that he was “proud of what his son had achieved, who wanted to make this world a better place.”

He explained that his son “was cycling home from the Academy Awards ceremony in Davis,” noting that “the path he took on his last trip home is the same path he takes every day.”

“I walk to my office at UCLA, while he bikes to his classes at the same university,” he said.

The father called on the police to arrest the perpetrator of the crime, while the city’s mayor, Will Arnold, was briefed on the progress of the investigations.

With drones.. a search for the killer

The American authorities searched for the suspect in the Abu Najm stabbing crime by means of drones, but they were unable, until this moment, to find him.

Police described the perpetrator as a young man between the ages of 19 and 23, with long, curly hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white cap and a light-coloured shirt, and was said to be riding a bicycle.

This stabbing operation, the second of its kind in the same area within 4 days, where 50-year-old David Breaux was killed in a similar incident.

The Davis Police Department said in a statement, “Despite common factors between these two brutal crimes, authorities were unable to find any connection between the two victims.”