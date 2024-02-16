Pre-candidate says that the current mayor “has revealed his support for the former president to anyone who wants to see”

The federal deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (Psol) criticized the current head of the municipal Executive, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), for defending the act of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Avenida Paulista. The demonstration is scheduled for February 25th and should be attended by Nunes.

“Ricardo Nunes was silent about the 8th of January and the revelation of the coup in PF operations. Now, he defends the demonstration on the 25th, calling it an 'act of democracy'. In other words, he embraced Bolsonarism and opened it up to anyone who wants to see”, he said Boulos on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) this Friday (16.Feb.2024).

An ally of the former president, Nunes signaled this Friday that he should participate in the event. “I must attend. I have great gratitude to President Jair Bolsonaro”the mayor told journalists.

According to the former president, the act will be “in defense of the democratic rule of law”. In a video shared on social media, Bolsonaro asked supporters not to take posters and banners “against anyone”. The former president also asked people who attend to wear green and yellow clothes.

Watch (1min25s):

Bolsonaro is the target of operation Tempus Veritatis. On February 8, the PF (Federal Police) carried out 33 search and seizure warrants, 4 preventive arrest warrants and 48 alternative measures against the former president and his supporters for alleged attempted coup d'état to keep him in the Presidency of the Republic.

The former president's passport was seized and is with the Federal Police. Last Wednesday (Feb 14), Bolsonaro's defense asked Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), to return the passport on the grounds that “there is no risk of escape”.