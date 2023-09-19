Woman eats undercooked tilapia fish, arms and legs amputated. Here’s what we know about the killer bacterium

Undercooked fish can ruin a life. A 40-year-old woman had all four limbs amputated after eating undercooked tilapia fish. Having contracted the bacterial infection, the woman underwent a treatment last Thursday life-saving surgeryafter being hospitalized for a couple of months.

The story comes from California. Laura Barajas, mother of a 6 year old boy. She had purchased some tilapia fish (one of the most consumed in the world) in a local market and San José and had cooked it at home: “It was really thoughtful for all of us. He almost lost his life. She was on a ventilator,” a friend revealed to News19. “They put her in a medically induced coma. Her fingers were black, her feet were black, her lower lip was black. Her kidneys were failing,” the friend added.

Apparently, the terrible infection was caused by a bacteria called vibrio vulnificus, potentially lethal microbe. “There are two ways in which you can be infected by this bacterium: you can eat something contaminated or have a cut or tattoo exposed to the water in which this bacterium lives,” explained the doctor Natasha Spottiswoodeinfectious disease expert from UCSF. Between 150 and 200 cases of infection are reported each year, and nearly 1 in 5 people die.

Friends of Laura Barajas they started a fundraiser on GoFundMe, to help you cover medical expenses and ongoing care. “This family desperately needs help. It is unclear whether partner Jose’s health insurance will cover the costs. Mounting hospital bills are overwhelming and Laura’s physical condition will require significant changes in their lives as they adapt to her new circumstances,” the crowdfunding page reads.

