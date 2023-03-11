United States.- Many people resort to all kinds of diets to lose weightand that was the case of a man from the United States, who has gone viral after having gone through all kinds of regimes without success and finding one that has earned him a series of criticisms, what is it about?

Doctors and nutritionists do not tire of affirming that the fast foodsuch as pizza and hamburgers, are some of the worst foods that exist, since their nutritional value is negligible compared to the carbohydrates, trans fats and sodium they contain.

That is why more than one has left with a square eye the case of kevin maginniswho has assured that the only way he has managed to lose weight is eating hamburgers every day.

It was through the social network TikTok where a man posted a video in which he revealed how, after trying all kinds of diets, he found the solution to lose weight in hamburgers.

According to what was detailed by the man in the viral tiktok, for more than two weeks he has been going to the McDonald’s that is near his house so that he can buy a hamburger.

The above, points out the man who lives in Fairview, United States, because you have managed to lose weight by eating this processed food every day. However, there is a trick to it.

“This is not big for me, it’s half my size… nothing else has gone into my body, not even a breath mint,” the man explained, revealing that he only eats half of what he eats. that you get at the famous hamburger chain.

In this sense, Maginnis indicated that it was after he reached the 108 kilogramsWhen he decided to join the challenge to lose 50 pounds (22.7 kilos) in 100 daysthis eating at McDonald’s.

Likewise, the man indicated that despite the remarks made to him about how dangerous it can be to eat hamburgers every day, the man is willing to continue with the regimen he is following until he completes it.

“There are many people who say that this is not healthy, they do not think it is good, ‘you are going to kill yourself’, ‘rest in peace’. For all this I tell them, ‘continue, we are going to find out'”, he commented.

Meanwhile, the tiktoker has stated that, so far, After spending 17 days of the challenge, he has managed to lose 8.2 kilogramsfor which he is completely determined to continue the remaining 83 days, remarking that the doctors have assured him that he is in good health.