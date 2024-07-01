A 12-year-old boy died after eating a Pizza. We are in Agnani, where a family had to rush to the hospital after their son fell ill. He was discharged after a check-up, then tragedy struck.

Frosinone hospital

Here’s what happened.

He eats a pizza and feels bad: drama in Anagni

We are in Anagni, a small town near Frosinone. A little boy of 12 years He went with his family to a restaurant, but after eating a simple Pizza he began to feel very unwell.

Rescue

Leonardothis is the boy’s name, was promptly taken to the emergency room by his parents and here he underwent all the necessary examinations and tests. After a few hours he was sent home as the situation did not seem to be at all serious.

Something, however, went wrong. During the night Leonardo felt ill again and this time every form of intervention was completely useless. The boy passed away suddenly, leaving his family devastated by the ache.

Tragedy shocks the community: what happened to Leonardo?

Leonardo was a boy of just 12 years old who attended the secondary school of his city. According to some reconstructions the malaise It would have started with episodes of vomiting that subsided for a short period of time and then reappeared.

Frosinone hospital

Then, around 3 am, the boy woke up to go to the bathroom but it was passed out and his parents decided to contact the emergency services. Unfortunately, when 118 arrived at the family home it was already too late. The operators could not do anything other than note the death of the little one.

The details are not yet known. causes of death, as it all happened too quickly and without any kind of warning. However, it will be arranged in the next few hours the autopsy on the body in order to understand the reason that could have led Leonardo to his death. For some it could be acardiac anomaly remained silent until now.