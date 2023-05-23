He took advantage of school trips to carry out sexual assaults on his students: this is the accusation made against a 46-year-old religion teacher from Tivoli, arrested in the province of Rome by order of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, according to which “after having created a relationship of trust and friendship with minors and their parents he is seriously suspected of having committed sexual violence, especially by taking advantage of trips organized together with educational associations, including religious ones, of which he was a member”.

The victims identified would be four boys who, at the time of the events, were between 10 and 15 years old. They would have been forced for years to suffer the violence of the man, who also has positions in the religious sphere. The abuses would have occurred in the surrounding area of ​​Tivoli and in other Italian locations.