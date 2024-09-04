A man Frenchman, 71, faces a judgment for having recruited dozens of men for abuse his wife Gisele P. , whom drugged until she was unconscious. The victim72, was unaware of what was happening and discovered the facts in 2020.

Along with the person in charge, Dominique P., others Fifty men are on trial in Avignon for his part in these abuses, which lasted for a decade.

The investigation began when the accused was caught filming under the skirts of women in a shopping mall. Upon checking his computer, police found videos of the abuses committed against his wife in his own home in Mazan, France.

Dominique P. admitted to drugging his wife Gisele P. with tranquilizers and allowed men, contacted via the Internet, to abuse her. Some participated up to six times.

Among the accused Among the accused are a driver, a firefighter, a company manager and a journalist. Of the 51 men accused, 18 are in pre-trial detention, and are men aged between 21 and 68 at the time of the incident.

Gisele P. (C) arrives at the courthouse during the trial of her husband accused of drugging her for almost ten years and inviting strangers to rape her in their home in Mazan, a small town in the south of France. Photo AFP.

He judgment It is carried out publicly, following the victim’s wish not to hide what happened, as reported by local media, the judicial process could last until the month of December.

Outside the courts, women have demonstrated demanding that the judges give the maximum sentence to those responsible.