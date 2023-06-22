He drugged his wife and had over 80 men rape her. The terrible news of her comes from France where a pensioner has been accused of administering drugs to her partner every night in their home to make her rape: for the moment 51 rapists have been identified, but there is evidence of over 80 cases.

The suspect, known to the French press under the pseudonym of “Dominique P.”, through the forum with the name “à son insu (“without her knowing it”), has engaged the members for a practice that has been going on for years damages of the woman, his wife and mother of his children. In 2020 the man was arrested for filming the employees of a local supermarket inside the changing rooms. Her wife told the Carpentras police station that she was surprised that her husband was a “good guy” and she forgave him. On their way of living sexuality, she replied to the authorities that, only once, her husband had asked her for a couple swap and she refused.

During the preliminary investigations, computers and hard drives were seized. Inside the shocking revelation: thousands of messages on a chat room, called “A son insu” which saw his wife as the protagonist. The man allegedly mixed the anti-anxiety drug Témesta (Lorazepam) into his wife’s evening meal every night for several years. In this way, he ensured the woman’s unconsciousness and protected the other rapists, of whom 51 were identified and placed in custody. All men between the ages of 26 and 73. He asked the “guests” to limit strong odors such as the smell of smoke or particular perfumes to prevent the woman from waking up during the violence. The rapists had to wash their hands with hot water to avoid sudden changes in temperature and undress carefully and in silence, leaving their clothes in another room. He was also asked to park near a school and walk to the house in the dark so as not to arouse suspicion.

Everything was filmed and meticulously archived. The alleged rapes, according to what was reconstructed, took place between 2011 and 2020. Putting the pieces of the puzzle together, the victim said she had flashbacks and that taking drugs could explain her frequent tiredness and absent-mindedness . The woman said she had gynecological problems and only after undergoing tests did she discover that she had contracted four sexually transmitted diseases. After discovering what happened she filed for divorce.