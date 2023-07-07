Leonardo La Russa accused of rape: “I was naked in bed, he drugged me”

Woe to the son of Russiait is the third child Leonardo. The 19-year-old is accused of gang rape From one 22 year old girla story that closely resembles the one involving Beppe’s son Cricket and his friends. The young woman – we read in the Corriere della Sera – was at an evening in nightclub with friends. She says she has lost control of herself and that she woke up with the feeling of having suffered a sexual assault. It would all happen on last May 18th. She had gone out at midnight with a friend to go to a disco in the center near the Duomo: “While we were dancing I noticed the presence of a my schoolmate high school (…) Leonardo Russia, son of Ignazio La Russa. We said goodbye and from that moment I don’t remember anything. ” But she remembers having had two drinks before waking up in Leonardo’s bed. At one point the president of the Senate also enters the scene: “Around 12.30 Ignazio la Russa he looked into the room seeing me in bed. He walked away“, says the girl at the police station.

The story – continues Il Corriere – picks up from when he wakes up “in absolute confusion“, “naked in bed with Leonardo La Russa beside him”, also naked. Finally, he also reveals to her that a friend of hiswho was sleeping (she never saw him) in another roomhad “had a relationship with me without my knowledge”after that both had stripped her. At that point she writes to her friend that she accompanied her to the disco. He asks her: “I don’t remember anything, tell me about yesterday, Have I been drugged?“. The answer: “I think he drugged you. You didn’t listen to me, then you ran away because I never found you again”. And again: “You were fine until before he brought you the drink“, “I tried to take you away and failed”. The friend says she noticed her “euphoric“. And he adds that he saw her kiss the son of the president of the Senate.

