A man was deprived of his liberty, a few days ago, for confessing to the authorities of his state that he had drowned his own mother as part of a sacrifice so that “inner demons would stop.”

Those were the statements verified by the authorities of Connecticut, United States, on June 5 in the morning.

Everything seems to indicate that the emergency line of this place received a call from a man who claimed to have just killed his mother near a river, exactly the Still River, located in New Milford.

“The caller remained on the phone for several minutes and described in detail the events leading up to the incident and its location along the river,” police officers handling the case said.

Upon arriving at that place, they realized that everything was true and therefore Eric Meagan, the perpetrator of this act, was taken to the station and later charged with murder.

As in all murder proceedings, the suspect’s mother could be identified. Her name was Victoria Palmer and she was 56 years old.

Authorities also claimed that upon reaching the river they found the body and took it to a hospital to see if anything could still be done for its life, unfortunately in this place the doctor and the specialists would give veracity of his death.

According to the arrest warrant, on the morning of Monday, June 5, Eric decided to call his mother to invite her to take a walk in the park they frequently visited.

As they were walking down a path, the killer acted and pushed the older woman into the water. Once there, Eric held his mother’s neck for several minutes until she stopped struggling and moving.

The State Police of the place, gave veracity of what the murderer had confessed, since he committed the crime because according to him “he wanted to stop some demons.”

In addition, according to the American media ‘Fox 61’, the subject explained to the investigators of the case that he felt tormented by demons, since these were in the form of insects and their proceeding was to touch and hurt him.

In other conversations, with the same people, he admitted that his role as a murderer began when he strangled the family cat a week before attacking his mother. Also, He stated that he had enrolled in a pistol course with the aim of killing his entire family with a firearm.

“He said that strangling his cat was his first attempt to stop the demons, but that it wasn’t enough. When asked why she chose her mother, she said: ‘Because I love her more.’

It all ends in Torrington courtbecause he imposed a bail of two million dollars on the 34-year-old man and a restraining order of his father and his two brothers in order to protect them from any violent act.

