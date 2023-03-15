For the case of child fallen from a window in Soliera, in the province of Modena, in Emilia Romagna, the babysitter she had confessed that she was the one who knocked him down. She now he lives in a community and that little child’s nanny has negotiated a sentence of 4 years and 5 months for the act performed against the child he had to take care of.

Monica Santi is the 32-year-old babysitter from Carpi who ended up in handcuffs in May last year, for having dropped a 13-month-old baby that her parents had entrusted to her from the window. The woman had immediately confessed, but she had not explained why about her, saying that she was as if she were in catalepsy.

The investigators had decided to subject the woman to a psychiatric evaluation. The doctors had recognized a partial mental defect on the day she had thrown herself from a height of about 3 meters the 13 month old baby which he should have taken care of.

Currently the woman is under house arrest in a community, where she will probably serve the sentence that her lawyers have negotiated. In fact, you will have to serve a sentence of four years and five months for attempted crime.

his lawyer, Frances Nericomments:

The defense is satisfied with the outcome of the trial because the prevalence of extenuating circumstances over aggravating circumstances has been recognised. The defendant behaved in a resistive manner by spontaneously offering the child’s family a small but significant sum, the result of her own savings, as a form of compensation.

Child who fell from a window: his conditions immediately appeared serious. But he is out of danger

The incident dates back to May of last year. The conditions of the little one, after a 3-metre flight, immediately appeared serious.

According to what is learned today, almost a year later, the child would be out of danger. Even if the traumas, too psychological as well as physical, they will be hard to get rid of.