Just a few days ago, the expected landing of Marcelo Rojo in the most famous octagon was truncated. He would have fought on February 27 against Raoni Barcelos, but the Brazilian had Covid and the fight was suspended.

After the frustration and uncertainty, the Rio Cuarto team finally quickly got a new clash against the Canadian Charles Jourdain for this Saturday the 13th.

“Sit in front of the TV and enjoy the show. There are a lot of people writing to me saying that you have to do this and that. No, sit back and enjoy. I’m going to go out and do my work for myself and for the people I love, and if people like that, great, “he told Clarion the Pitbull.

Regarding what he felt when he ran out of a fight before debut, he said it was “a roller coaster of emotions“.” Here you get happy, sad … but it’s something that in your head you have to keep focused and centered because it always happens to fighters. We drop fights, they give us it in the short term and the important thing is to stay focused, train and always be ready, “he said.

Furthermore, he said that “this is one of the cruelest sports in the world“.” Here they hit me, they can hurt me and people do not see the post-fight. I got hurt really ugly. People don’t know how difficult this is. It’s the only sport where you lose and get paid less. It is the cruelest and the most difficult in the world. We do it for us, “he shot.

– Do you think that, on the one hand, a debut like this is better, with more time to make weight and prepare for the fight?

– If it is okay. But eventually it was going to happen, anyway. If he didn’t come now, he would come later. I am always trained, 100% all the time.

– Should you adjust the strategy between one rival and another?

– It is that for the first we did not have any strategy, because in a week you can not do anything at a technical level. More than anything correct my little details. For this fight we work a little more on the weight, on my striking and in general nothing changes. I try to focus on my game and be able to impose it, I don’t care what my rival is going to do. Yes, be aware of what he brings, but go with my rhythm.

– What should you take care of Jourdain in the cage?

– He is a striker, a very tough fighter and he hits very hard. He moves well, changes the guards. I don’t have to worry about takedownsI’m going to be on the lookout but I don’t have to worry so much about it. I’m just going to let it flow and make it a good fist fight.

– You said the other time that your arrival at the UFC, after so much international friction, did not give you nerves. And now you don’t feel anything special?

– Nothing. I’m happy to be here, I know the dimension of this, but on a sporting or emotional level I don’t feel anything different. I already lived it several times. I went to fight in Russia with my coach, we were the two of us. And in Russia we didn’t even know how to speak English and I went alone. I also went to Brazil alone. All the experiences I took from this sport brought me to where I am now. That makes today be a smarter and calmer fighter.

– What do you say to the guys in Argentina who dream of fighting in the UFC, but see that in the country it is impossible to live on MMA?

– I think you have two options: Either you dedicate yourself 100% or you do something else. If you don’t do it 100%, it is very difficult to get there. I have seen better talent fall on the road because it is very difficult. Even my friends who were much better than I saw them give up because everything is very complicated. The government will never give you support unless when you are already someone, you beat everyone, they do support you there. I don’t know how those things work so much. If you have perseverance and surround yourself with the necessary people … I know that there are boys who are starting at 18 or 19 but they also live their lives as students and that divides you a lot.

Many start with this because it is fashionable or I do not know, you never have idea if you are going to be a professional fighter, I think that one thing leads to another. I decided as the race progressed. And every time I was specializing more. You have to make decisions that people will upset. I had to leave a university degree and that is difficult to be born in a country where the only thing your family wants is for you to grow up, study, have a career, get married and have children. Or work. That is the model. I made decisions and it is difficult, because many cannot make it. Many prefer to party on a Saturday night with their friends, but I have to get up to train on Saturday morning. So you have to make decisions and it is complicated. Y If you do not have the balls to do better, do not dedicate yourself to this.

– Did you patent the velociraptor celebration? Because it can be given …

– (Laughs) I haven’t patented it yet but it’s mine, dad.