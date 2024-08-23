Ciudad Juárez— A man driving his sports car tried to change lanes on Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue and Adolfo López Mateos, but lost control and drove onto the central median, damaging the concrete base of a security camera this morning.

The driver of a red Dodge Charger with Texas license plates said he swerved to avoid hitting a car that crossed his path while changing lanes and crashed into the roadway, causing significant material damage to his car.

The officer from the 1049 Traffic Safety Unit attended the accident and flagged off the scene to avoid problems with the passage of vehicles.