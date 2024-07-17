A truck driver from the United States was preparing to embark on a road trip when While inspecting his wheels he found something unprecedented that surprised everyone..

According to the criteria of

As detailed The Dodo, It is common for trailer drivers to make a pre-trip inspection to make sure everything is working properly and can complete the journey without problems.

The unusual find took place during the month of May when an Ohio driver was completing the inspection of his truck when he noticed a small white and gray cat trapped between the wheels of your vehicle.

The animal was trapped between the wheels of the truck. Photo:X / @OSHP_NEOhio Share

The event was recorded on video and shared by the X @OSHP_NEOHIO account, in which you can see how the truck driver, worried about the animal, contacted the Ohio Highway Patrol for help in rescuing the puppy.

“I thought it was fantastic that the truck driver was so thorough with his pre-trip inspection and found the kitten,” an Ohio State Highway Patrol representative told the outlet. “He saved the kitten’s life”the authority added.

The cat was released by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. Photo:X / @OSHP_NEOhio Share

Fortunately, The rescue team managed to unscrew one of the wheels and free the animal.. Once free, the one who turned out to be a female looked up at her heroes blinking, her eyes wide, still scared from the traumatic experience.

“The kitten seemed very calm and probably exhausted from the stress of the situation.”officials said after the rescue. As detailed in the article, the cat was sent to the Portage Animal Protection League foster home, where she received veterinary care and all necessary care.

Watch this meow-velous rescue of a kitten stuck in a semi’s wheel well. This seemingly im-paw-sible rescue mission had a happy ending…thanks to the purrfect teamwork by everyone on scene! 🐱🚔 pic.twitter.com/XYqk7tWpXB — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) June 18, 2024

What happened to the cat that was found in the wheels of a truck in the United States?

As reported The Dodoafter a few weeks of check-ups and recovery, in the month of June A family who visited the foster home for animals fell in love with the puppy and adopted her to become part of his family.