Spanish police arrested a Swiss man after he drove a car thirty kilometers against the direction of traffic on a highway, with a dead body next to the driver’s seat.

The 66-year-old was driving his car at first towards France, but when he became aware of the presence of a police checkpoint at the border, the driver turned back and began driving in the opposite direction of traffic, according to a spokeswoman for the Catalan Regional Police.

After driving for more than thirty kilometers, during which he “ignored” the police warnings, the driver left the highway and took a bypass road before having a collision about twenty kilometers from Girona, according to the police statement.

When the police searched the vehicle, “they found the body of an elderly man in the front seat next to the driver,” according to the statement.

The police spokeswoman indicated that the body may belong to a person close to the driver, who is also Swiss, without any “criminal indication” being detected.

The police opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances and arrested the driver, residing in Spain, as “a presumed perpetrator of a misdemeanor threatening traffic safety.”