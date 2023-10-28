She drank lemonade at her friend’s birthday party: a few hours later, Sarah Katz collapsed to the ground unconscious
The story of Sarah Katz has already toured the world. The 22-year-old lost her life after drinking lemonade at a friend’s birthday party.
The parents have filed a complaint and are demanding that Let the truth be shed light. That lemonade contained a higher-than-normal amount of caffeine. Sarah Kats had a heart abnormality and her mother and father did not have them never allowed to drink energy drinks.
On the day of her death, the 22-year-old went to her friend’s birthday party and bought one Charged Lemonade. After a few hours, she suddenly collapsed on the ground. Her friends immediately raised the alarm to the health workers, who reached the premises and immediately transported Sarah to hospital. Unfortunately, shortly after reaching the health facility, the young woman was hit by a cardiac arrest that left her with no escape.
The parents filed a complaint against the company that produces the lemonade. Assisted by their lawyers, they ask for the truth to be shed light. The accusation is that of not having placed the on the label amount of caffeine contained and all contraindications.
The Sarah Katz syndrome
The 22-year-old was suffering from long QT syndrome, a condition that can lead to cardiac arrest or arrhythmias. Since she was little, she had been accustomed to drinking only drinks that did not contain stimulants. Everyone who knew her talked about how much she cared about this and what she was like always been careful. She was certainly sure that that lemonade wasn’t dangerous for her.
If he had known the amount of caffeine in that drink, he wouldn’t have even looked at it. She had ordered the lemonade just to keep the others company, who had instead had coffee at the end of lunch. She ingested 390 milligrams of caffeine. The company has the duty to report this information on the label and warn its customers. That product has always been advertised as “sustainable and plant-based,” but caffeine has always been left out of the ads. That lemonade also contains guarana extract, another nerve substance.
