She drank lemonade at her friend’s birthday party: a few hours later, Sarah Katz collapsed to the ground unconscious

The story of Sarah Katz has already toured the world. The 22-year-old lost her life after drinking lemonade at a friend’s birthday party.

The parents have filed a complaint and are demanding that Let the truth be shed light. That lemonade contained a higher-than-normal amount of caffeine. Sarah Kats had a heart abnormality and her mother and father did not have them never allowed to drink energy drinks.

On the day of her death, the 22-year-old went to her friend’s birthday party and bought one Charged Lemonade. After a few hours, she suddenly collapsed on the ground. Her friends immediately raised the alarm to the health workers, who reached the premises and immediately transported Sarah to hospital. Unfortunately, shortly after reaching the health facility, the young woman was hit by a cardiac arrest that left her with no escape.

The parents filed a complaint against the company that produces the lemonade. Assisted by their lawyers, they ask for the truth to be shed light. The accusation is that of not having placed the on the label amount of caffeine contained and all contraindications.

The Sarah Katz syndrome

The 22-year-old was suffering from long QT syndrome, a condition that can lead to cardiac arrest or arrhythmias. Since she was little, she had been accustomed to drinking only drinks that did not contain stimulants. Everyone who knew her talked about how much she cared about this and what she was like always been careful. She was certainly sure that that lemonade wasn’t dangerous for her.