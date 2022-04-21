One of López Obrador’s greatest political aspirations was to go down in history as his main hero; Benito Juarez.

But the stubborn reality confirms that – about to fulfill the third part of his government -, the Mexican president will end up just like another Benito, the father of fascism, Benito Mussolini.

And it is that just like the Italian dictator, Obrador not only insults, defames, persecutes and slanders his critics but also encourages social hatred against his dissidents and even goes so far as to force the owners of the big media – press, radio and television and digital–, to fire them for not abiding by official censorship.

Like Mussolini, Obrador formed his army of “black shirts”, nicknamed “Servants of the Nation”, who from the modernity of social networks not only defame and slander those who dare to dissent and think differently, but also exhibits them and they persecute them until they turn them into dogs of evil: “traitors of the country”, an epithet that deep down seeks loyalty at all costs; loyalty to the dictator.

In fact, just like the fascist Mussolini, the “banana dictator” López ordered the persecution on networks, in public squares and through official media campaigns of the deputies who voted against his capricious reforms, while his cabinet lackeys, such as Pablo Gómez, They call for those who refused to vote in the false recall to be imprisoned.

And it is that in the “tacky fascism” imposed by AMLO in Mexico, he is a traitor to the country and its decadent transformation – he is a traitor to the Mexican dictator -, any citizen who dares to give a different opinion, who dissents, criticizes and questions the occurrences , nonsense, nonsense and even State crimes ordered from the Palace.

In this way, entering his fourth year of government -and faced with the loneliness of failed power-, the Mexican president moves away day by day from the Juarist ideal and, paradoxically, dangerously approaches the horrors of Benito’s dictatorship. Mussolini.

Do you doubt it?

one.- As the last third of the Obrador government approaches, official authoritarianism is also accentuated and State persecution against critics, opponents, dissidents and all those who open their eyes and dare to question the failed AMLO government is catalyzed.

And the best example is the fascist presidential campaign against critics, opponents and dissidents, we saw it hours after last Sunday, when the order came out from the Palace to “crucify” on social networks the deputies who dared to reject the unconstitutional Electricity Reform imposed by AMLO to Congress.

The president himself called those who voted against his reform “traitors to the country” – and like a fascist in the best Mussolini style – he sent the message that his party, Morena, would crucify the opponents.

two.- And the tyrant’s order was carried out without question. The head of Morena, Mario Delgado, and the entire official apparatus were in charge of financing the most enormous media campaign against the opponents of the PRI, PAN and PRD; legislators who were exhibited on social networks as “the plague”.

3.- At the same time, a new symbolic head of intellectual criticism fell against the Mexican dictator. It turns out that the weekly columnist for Milenio, Guillermo Valdés Castellanos, announced his departure from the Group in which he collaborated for more than 20 years, without any restrictions.

What happened?

That from the Palace they imposed one more of their vulgar censorship on the owners of the Milenio Group -on the González family-.

And the lackeys and abject owners of Millennium bowed. Yes, they kicked out of their weekly article the severe critic of López Obrador’s dictatorial efforts, the former director of Cisen, Guillermo Valdés Castellanos.

Undoubtedly a regrettable loss in the criticism of the Mexican dictatorship, especially since the owners of Milenio left Spain fleeing the dictatorship of Francisco Franco and today -almost a century later-, and in open contradiction to history -to his own history–, have become lackeys of the Mexican dictator.

4.- But if you still doubt the fascist desires of AMLO and the copy of his government against his beloved Mussolini, there is the militarization of national life, the best example that López Obrador follows “the dictator’s manual” “to the letter.” ”.

The UN itself has denounced the gross militarization of Mexican public life and the efforts of President López Obrador to turn the military and marines into the rectors of the State.

5.- The distinctive sign of the AMLO government has been the phobia shown against the right and, in particular, the rejection of everything that neoliberalism means, another characteristic of the “Manuel del Fascista” imposed by Mussolini.

6.- But “the jewel in the crown” of López Obrador’s fascism is the contempt he has shown for human rights.

It is no news to anyone that the first of López Obrador’s State actions was to put an end to the CNDH, which he kidnapped through an unconditional person like Rosario Piedra, who is nothing more than a “true stone” to justify all kinds of violations of the fundamental guarantees.

In the end, the facts confirmed that, in Mexican reality, President López, the same one who aspired to be the modern Juárez, ended up becoming the epitome of the fascist Benito Mussolini.

And time will take care of putting the criminals of the López government in their place.

At the time