A neighbor of the late actor Vyacheslav Grishechkin told how he drank shortly before his death. According to her, he did not give up alcohol even after heart surgery.

Let us note that they started talking about the “Soldiers” star’s problems with alcohol as soon as information about his passing appeared. Allegedly, it was because of this that his condition worsened. However, the artist’s director, Maxim Miller, denied that he was found drunk in the apartment. According to him, Grishechkin was not drunk. He suffered from heart failure.

Journalists contacted neighbors in Vyacheslav’s apartment building and found out what kind of tenant he was. One of the women shared with correspondents that in fact the actor really drank a lot.

“They put me on a drip in the morning, and in the evening I got drunk again. The concierge from our entrance practically lived with him, cooked for him, cleaned, did his laundry,” said Grishechkina’s neighbor.

Let us remember that after the death of the actor, his daughter admitted that her father wanted to die. Lately he was constantly depressed and said that he was tired of everything.

Earlier it became known that the actors of the series “Soldiers” are haunted by evil fate.

Source: “You won’t believe it!”, NTV