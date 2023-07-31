A 40-year-old man went to the post office to collect his 66-year-old uncle’s pension. The employee denied it to him so the man dragged his dying relative into the office. There the 66-year-old died shortly afterwards. Declan Haughney (41) of Pollerton Road in Carlow and Gareth Coakley (38) of John Sweeney Park in Carlow, Ireland, both pleaded guilty today to attempted deception in relation to the €246 pension belonging to Peadar Doyle which is was later pronounced dead inside the post office.

And in a sentencing hearing before Carlow Circuit Court Judge Eugene O’Kelly sentenced Mr. Haughney and Mr. Coakley to two and a half years with the final six months suspended for the plot which saw Mr. Doyle’s body dragged from his home to the post office.

The shocking incident, in which Mr Doyle, who is Mr Haughney’s uncle, was found to have died, took place at the Hosey Post Office on Staplestown Road in Carlow, Ireland on 21 January last year.

Justice Eugene O’Kelly said the pair demonstrated a “callous disregard for a dying man’s dignity and well-being” as they “refused an offer” for a call for help and “literally abandoned him on the post office floor. They were the ones who took him away from his house. He might have died peacefully in his bed if he hadn’t been removed from home.”