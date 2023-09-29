United States.- The controversial incident went viral through TikTok video of a mother abandoning her children with their grandmothersince she met a man who doesn’t want to deal with them.

In the video it is shown the children’s grandmother confronting her daughter about her irresponsible decision.

“Irresponsible mother decides she no longer wants to have responsibility with her three children because she met another man and wants to travel and decides to leave them with her grandmother,” the video reads.

Grandma tells him to think about what he is doing, but her daughter responds that she has already made her decision.

The mother took her children down and left them with the grandmother / Photo: Capture

“I met a younger guy, he doesn’t want kids and he doesn’t want to listen“He doesn’t want to deal with them and so I’m going to leave these children, so he and I could live our lives.” Says the mother.

The woman mentions that she wants to travel and explore the world, but she can’t do it with children.

He mentions that he met a man who does not want to deal with children / Photo: Capture

“I can’t do it with kids, I can’t, it’s time for me to be happystress-free, without these children.

The grandmother tries to get the children into the car, however, their mother expels themleaving them at their grandmother’s house to continue with their life with their new partner.

The grandmother tries to make her see reason / Photo: Capture

The controversial video has generated strong criticism and comments.

“That’s what my mom did, but she left us with my dad, there were also three of us… the best dad, after a few years he got a wife, a spectacular woman.”

“It’s not that the grandmother doesn’t love her grandchildren, what she wants is for her to come to her senses.”

“I am a single mother with two children and I would never see myself without them no matter how tired, stressed or sad I may feel, my children are my life.” TikTok users commented.

