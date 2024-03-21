Fedez's warning against Chiara Ferragni to prevent her from publishing photos of her children in this delicate moment for the family

The media clash between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez it gets worse every day. Chiara's entrepreneurial affairs and recent separation have been occupying all the front pages of the main magazines and websites for months. The perfect family crumbled before the eyes of the thousands of followers who have followed the two rich, beautiful young men with two wonderful children since the beginning of their relationship. Last minute news of the warning that the singer would have addressed to his ex-wife to prevent her from publishing posts in which the faces of his young children can be seen.

Fedez wants to protect children in this moment of great media confusion following the “pandoro” scandal and, subsequently, the couple's separation.

The story, reconstructed by the newspaper The print reports the news attributing it to a source very close to the family. Clear she says she is against her ex-husband's decision and has sent a counter warning in anticipation of Fedez's next interview at Beasts.

The singer says he firmly intends not to make scandalous comments about his relationship situation. He will speak sincerely about the separation and the difficulties encountered in the last period. He will avoid interviews against the couple. His will is only to not exploit children at this time when all the spotlight is on his family.

“I don't want them to be used for engagement.”

Chiara's response came through her lawyers, determined to defend her position by any means.

Separations are always moments in which the two parties express their suffering, often with acts of malice, spite and constant fights. It is thought that the strongest wins but the truth is that two people lose, and often many more, if there are small children who pay the consequences of their parents' wrong choices.

Read also: “These are the consequences of divorce” the worrying detail about Chiara Ferragni and Fedez's children has not gone unnoticed