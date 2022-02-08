Home page politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz gave an interview to the US television channel CNN during his trip to the USA. © Michael Kappeler/dpa-Pool/dpa

Former Chancellor and Putin friend Gerhard Schröder recently caused a stir with controversial statements about the Ukraine crisis. During his trip to the USA, Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes it clear who is in charge.

Washington – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also distanced himself from former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and his statements in the Ukraine crisis during his visit to the USA.

“He doesn’t speak for the government. He doesn’t work for the government. He is not the government,” said Scholz in an interview with the US television channel CNN, in which the SPD politician was asked about his party colleague’s connections to Russia. “I am now the chancellor. And Germany’s political strategies are those that you hear from me.” Scholz emphasized: “I make politics for Germany.” Questions about Schröder’s involvement in Russia should be addressed to him directly.

Putin’s friend and ally

Schröder has been friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin since he was Chancellor. He also holds management positions in the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipeline projects. He is Chairman of the Shareholders’ Committee of Nord Stream AG and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nord Stream 2 AG. Both gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea connect Russia and Germany. Schröder is also the head of the supervisory board at the Russian state energy company Rosneft.

The former chancellor had recently caused a stir and anger within his own party with statements on the Ukraine crisis: Schröder had criticized Ukraine’s demands for arms deliveries as “saber rattling”. At the same time, the former SPD leader accused Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) of provocation by Russia because she visited Ukraine before her first visit to Moscow.

Scholz had spoken a few days ago in an interview with the ZDF “heute journal” in the discussion about Schröder’s statements and made it clear who had the say in his party on the subject: There was only one chancellor, and that was him . dpa