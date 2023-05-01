He didn’t show up at work for two days, then the sad discovery: Massimiliano Piccinini had been dead for three days

Mourning in the community of Olginate, in the province of Lecco. Massimiliano Piccinini was found lifeless, aged 50, in his home. He had been deceased for at least 3 days.

The terrible discovery was made by the authorities and health workers, alarmed by work colleagues and his wife. The former were unable to contact him, he hadn’t shown up in class for two days to hold his mechanics lessons. His wife, on the other hand, was on a business trip in China and she was unable to hear him on the phone.

Once the door of his home was opened, the rescuers went there terrible discovery. Massimiliano Piccinini was lifelessthey couldn’t do anything. The coroner determined that he had been deceased for at least 3 days.

Massimiliano Piccinini he was a professor of mechanics

The 50-year-old worked as mechanics professor at the Luigi Clerici Professional Institute in Merate. It is thought that he was hit by a sudden illnesswhich left him no escape. He was at home alone.

Tomorrow, May 2, the family will be able to celebrate the funeral and greet Massimiliano Piccinini.

The same date on which the funeral of Alberto Trombetta Morati will also be celebrated. Another news arrived in the last few hours. The community of Este, in the province of Padua, is in mourning for the disappearance of the 53-year-old.

He was struck by an illness and after checks he discovered a terrible diagnosis: fulminant brain tumor. A silent monster, who a few hours after that devastating news put an end to his life forever. All within a short time, the 53-year-old didn’t have time to metabolise, understand the possibilities or fight against that cursed intruder.

Two men missing in two different communities. But they both left a unfillable void in the hearts of all those who loved them and will continue to do so forever. Two churches, tomorrow, will be crowded with people in tears.