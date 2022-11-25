He was 56 years old, Renzo Maccapani died of carbon monoxide. They had cut off the electricity and he used a diesel generator

He was called Renzo Maccapanithe man who died at the age of 56 due to carbon monoxide fumes.

Search 2 years ago, since he couldn’t pay his bills, they had disconnected all his utilities. Renzo Maccapani lived grace of a diesel power generator. But a few days ago something unpredictable happened.

The story took place in the province of Rovigo, precisely in the Italian municipality of Po cut. The sad discovery was made by a colleague who, worried that he didn’t arrive at work, went to his house to make sure he was okay. Renzo Maccapani was a ecological operator.

Immediately, the alarm was raised to rescuers and law enforcement. Unfortunately no one could do anything to save the 56-year-old’s life, he was already too late.

According to an initial reconstruction by the investigators, it may have happened that following the rain, the man may have decided to take the generator to theinterior of the house. This may have gone on to produce toxic fumes, which they have intoxicated and led to death.

The mayor of the municipality has canceled all scheduled events and wanted publish a post on behalf of the entire community. Here are his words: