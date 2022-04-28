Mexico.- The journalist Carlos Loret de MolaOnce again, he confronted the comments that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made against him after exhibiting some of his real estate in his morning conferences.

Last Tuesday, April 26, the current head of the Federal Executive Power exposed, in his “morning” session, the department that Loret de Mola has in Polancoin Mexico City, noting that it is located in the “most exclusive building” in the country’s capital.

Through a video posted on their official social network accounts, both in Instagram like in Twitterthe journalist from WRadius He argued that, unlike him, President López Obrador does not know what it is to have a formal jobsince the jobs that the federal president has had outside of the public positions he has held since he was a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party are unknown.

Read more: If AMLO divides the opposition, his candidate will win in 2024: Leo Zuckermann

In the recording, Loret de Mola assures that the federal president’s attacks against him are motivated by the investigations that have been published on the portal Latinus revealed by cases of corruption in the government of the Fourth Transformation and in the head of state’s own family, like that of his brothers, Pius and Martinor that of his eldest son, Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran.

“Look president, I know you don’t understand this very well, but it’s called work. For more than 20 years I’ve had formal jobs in full view of everyone,” he emphasized.

Likewise, Carlos Loret accused President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of using all his power to go against him, which has put his integrity and that of his family at risk.

“You have decided to use all your power to slander me for revenge, and with your lies you have put the safety of my family at risk. You have used all the power of the State to launch a persecution against a journalist,” he said.

Read more: Revocation, reform and Trump: Loret de Mola and Brozo talk about AMLO’s “3 black Sundays”

In addition to this, the journalist emphasized that, because the federal president has not found him a chayote and he has not been able to deny the investigations he has done either, he has chosen to resort to slander.