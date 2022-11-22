Mexico.- During the transmission of the well-known show program in Mexico‘windowing‘, Daniel Bisogno spoke badly about the Oaxacan actress nominated for a oscar, Yalitza Aparicio.

During the broadcast of the show, peter alone was about to present a note about Yalitza, who stated that the 28-year-old actress has achieved great things after having participated in the film ‘ROME‘.

“Yalitza Aparicio who has been criticized so much… The woman has made a sensational life!” Sola said in the show, but at that moment Bisogno took the opportunity to give his opinion, which sparked controversy between Patty Chapoy and Jimena Perez.

“Who has criticized her if everyone is dedicated to defending her!” Bisogno highlighted, but Sola stated that “suddenly she is criticized.”

Based on these comments, Daniel took the opportunity to comment that since Aparicio’s beginnings in the world of entertainment it has cost him more than work because is not highly prepared to work in the acting industry.

“It has been difficult for her because she is not an actress, because logically she does not have the preparation to be an actress, however, she managed to be nominated for the Oscars,” but Sola replied: “So you can see that not everything is preparation.”

And as if that were not enough, the presenter assured that one is born with this talent, and that this is not the case with Yalitza, but Pedro, very surprised by what his partner revealed, simply dedicated himself to pointing out that “she has another talent.”

Likewise, Pedro Sola stressed that he is very excited that the actress is on the right track, but Bisogno did not fail to mention that Yalitza is not an actress.

“Of course she is a figure that people admire, an influencer, a person that everyone admires, totally aspirational,” Daniel said.

It should be noted that Yalizta Aparicio has been a well-known artist in several countries for the excellent work she did in the Alfonso Cuarón film, for which she was awarded in Hollywood in the “New Actress” category.