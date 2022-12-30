There is no doubt that the talent of “Mutt”, a little boy who went viral on TikTok for singing the song “Castles”, by amanda miguel He has no limits, because in addition to having great ability to sing the ballads of yesteryear, he is also good at dancing.

This was demonstrated by the little one in another video posted on TikTok, on the official account of his older sister, Marian BG (@_bgmarian)who was in charge of making it viral and who decided to keep his identity anonymous nicknamed him “Chucho”, which is used in Mexico to refer to the Jesus.

This post, which also went viral, shows the boy dancing tenderly while on the platform of a ride.

In the recording, “Chucho”, he shows his best dance steps, maintaining a huge smile and sharing the joy and spark that characterizes him.

It should be remembered that the boy went viral just a few days ago after being caught by his sister singing the song “Castles” from Amanda Miguel, in which with much feeling.

It was as a result of this and after several million reproductions on the TikTok platform that the publication reached the eyes of the singer, who decided to invite him to a concert at the National Auditorium in Mexico City.