The boys of the Humane Society of North Carolina are working hard for the little one Teddy. This puppy doesn’t have much time to live yet, but they want to do what they can to give him the best last days of his life.

A story that has entered the hearts of many people. Indeed volunteers every day update on social media the many adventures they have with him.

Little Teddy’s sad abandonment dates back to July last year. The boys were in their shelter and for them it seemed to be a day like any other. They were busy caring for the newly rescued dogs.

At some point however, they heard a desperate crying come from outside. Obviously they soon became alarmed, but when they went to see they found themselves in front of one heartbreaking scene.

Little Teddy had been abandoned from what must have been his human friends. Those people didn’t want to care about him anymore and they decided to leave it out the door of that refuge.

However, it was during the medical examination that they did the dramatic discovery. The puppy is suffering from a severe tumorUnfortunately incurable. She doesn’t have much time to live yet.

The wonderful initiative of the boys for little Teddy

Teddy is now still in the shelter and thanks to these huge hearted volunteers, he receives every day love and affection it deserves. You have already forgotten the trauma who lived in his sad and heartbreaking past.

Furthermore, the boys have chosen not to seek his home forever, but to give him the best last days of life. They want to keep him in the shelter, so that he doesn’t suffer for one more time separation and why they are fond of.

Almost every day on social networks they publish the a thousand adventures that they do together with the puppy. A few days ago they even took him to do one walk to the aquarium of the city. Nobody knows how much time he has available, but everyone is happy because he has found some special people, who just want to see him feel good.