He was on his way home after work shift, but Alessandro Cantafio he never returned. He lost his life in a dramatic road accident which occurred on Via del Mare in Rome. He was a young father of only 33 years old.

It was actually his partner find his body now lifeless on the asphalt. Not seeing him return home, after he had told her that he had finished work, the woman got into her car, together with their 9 month old son and went to look for him, driving towards Ostia.

At the height of Vitinia, he did the dramatic discovery. Her partner and father of the child was lying on the ground, lifeless, next to his motorbike.

He was returning from work and instead never arrived home. He left me and our 9 month old baby.

It was two in the morning last Saturday. Alessandro Cantafio yes collided with a Smart. The impact left him no escape. The driver of the car, however, did not suffer any consequences, but was transported to hospital for all the necessary checks. Some witnesses said that it was the driver of the Smart who skidded and crashed invade young dad’s lane, who was on board his motorbike. It is not yet clear what happened, the driver will be interviewed in the next few hours. For now, no hypothesis is excluded. From illness to risky overtaking. The driver of the smart is accused of traffic crime.

Numerous messages published on the web in the last few hours, friends and acquaintances who wanted it remember him and say goodbye to him for the last time. And who wanted to show their closeness to her partner, who was left alone with their 9-month-old baby.

Just the thought of how he found his mate, has broke everyone’s hearts. He felt that something was wrong, it was not possible that he hadn’t come home yet. So she took their baby and went out to look for him. She found her partner lifeless on the asphalt.