Christian CuevaPamela López, Christian Dominguez and Pamela Franco They were in the eye of the storm for several weeks after it was revealed that the footballer cheated on Lopez with the ex-partner of cumbiambero, the singer Frank. After this, the footballer apologized to his wife; However, she remains firm and seems not to want to return to the former Alianza Lima player.

What did Magaly Medina say about Christian Cueva's statement?

Magaly Medina commented on the statement Christian Cueva addressed to your spouse. The presenter criticized the footballer and suggested that his apologies are ephemeral until he finds another woman to whom he feels attracted.

The popular 'Urraca' pointed out that the apology of Cave “lacks authenticity”, since he had already done it before. Furthermore, she mentioned that, for some people, saying sorry is simply an empty and routine gesture.

“Now this guy throws himself on the floor and publicly apologizes.“, he expressed Magaly upon reading the extensive pronouncement of Cave. “I don't know why this man would have to be sincere this time. All women are tired, we have lived a little to know that words mean nothing, that promises are made for the naive to listen to,” he said.

Magaly MedinaHe considered that forgiveness does not mean that a relationship should be resumed. “Forgiveness has nothing to do with continuing (…) at the side of someone who He mistreated you, he cheated on you, he disrespected you“, he claimed.

What did Christian Cueva say in his statement?

The popular 'Aladdin' recognized his serious fault for having been unfaithful to Pamela Lopez with Pamela Franco and assured: “After so much time I am here calmer. First, ask forgiveness from God, from my family, from the woman who gave me her entire life. thinking about what was best for me and I was selfish by not listening to her,” he said.

“It was you who told me my truths and I didn't want to hear them. I'm sorry for all the things I did and hurt you. I know that one day you will forgive me because your heart was always protected by the Lord. You always took care of our home, children and I destroyed every seed you sowed… Today, life hits me, but I deserve it… You didn't kill anyone with what you revealed, I know you were in a vulnerable momentbut you were right about everything,” added the footballer.

