The parents of a boy from Varese mobilize the police because he doesn’t answer the phone: he’s fast asleep and doesn’t even hear the firefighters breaking down the door

Borri Avenue to Varese was the scene of an emergency operation that, fortunately, turned out to be more comical than tragic. It was almost 10 a.m. today, Monday, August 12, when the sirens began to sound and the police rushed in droves, causing panic among passersby.

It all started with a call to 115 from two anxious parents who contacted the fire department after trying in vain to reach their son for hours. Unable to get an answer, they became convinced that something terrible had happened and called for help. The fire department wasted no time and rushed to the scene. Aware that they might have to break down the door, they called for the assistance of a Police Patrol Car.

In the meantime, anxiety was growing and, not knowing what to expect once inside, the Regional Emergency and Urgency Agency was also pre-alerted. An ambulance was sent to the scene, ready to intervene. The Local Police closed the road and diverted traffic, further increasing the number of sirens and flashing lights on the street. In a short time, Viale Borri was transformed into a theater of the absurd.

Despite the chaos outside, the young man continued to not respond, even when the officers repeatedly rang the intercom and knocked on the door. At that point, breaking down the door seemed to be the only option left. A dramatic episode because in reality the boy was fast asleep, unaware of all the commotion that was taking place outside his door.

The sudden awakening, surrounded by firefighters, police officers and paramedics, inevitably frightened the young man: he certainly did not expect to find himself in the middle of such a spectacular emergency operation. Taken to the hospital to check his health conditions, the doctors found only a “very” deep sleep.

This story, which could have had a very different ending, ended with a smile, a big sigh of relief for the parents and perhaps a frown from the police.