He had not accepted the end of the relationship with his ex-partner, and out of spite he attempted to set fire to his home in via Baffigo, in Ostia, where he lived with his 15-year-old son. For this reason, a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson. It happened last night, around 9pm, when 112 received a call reporting the presence of a man who was threatening to set fire to his home.

The firefighters and the Carabinieri intervened on the spot and found the 46-year-old foreigner, in a clear state of agitation and probably under the influence of alcohol, on the landing in front of the house, with the front door closed.

The 15-year-old, however, had previously left the house. The firefighters then opened the door and found a fire, which was quickly put out. There were no injuries. The reasons for the gesture, from what we learn, are probably to be found in the fact that the man, in the process of separating from his ex-partner, who had abandoned the house some time ago, had not accepted the end of the relationship. For this reason he would have threatened, out of spite, to set fire to the apartment. Once arrested, the 46-year-old was transported to the Regina Coeli prison in Rome.