They tried to kill him earlier but he survived, and this time he didn’t save himself. The attack occurred a few meters from where the Pénjamo Fair takes place, in the La Loma neighborhood of Guanajuato. Another man accompanying him was seriously injured.

The shooting attack happened at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday on Maximino Villafaña street, between Gardenia and Laurel streets.

Upon arrival, the police located a blue Chevrolet Chevy vehicle, with two people shot inside.

Red Cross paramedics determined that the driver was dead and stabilized the co-pilot to transfer him to a hospital, where he is reported as serious.