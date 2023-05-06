YOU BETTER COME TO MEXICO! 🔴😱

AC Milan does not leave Zlatan, Zlatan leaves AC Milan.

The 41-year-old veteran’s contract ends in June and the renewal seems distant, so he would move to a team in Serie A, to Monza.

Ibra wants to continue extending his professional career. pic.twitter.com/A6GDoCwUQ9

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 5, 2023