Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a football legend, both for what he did on the pitch and for the character he has built off it. The player had excellent years in practically all the clubs where he has added minutes, however, time does not forgive and the Swede is not even the shadow of what he was in his best years. In addition, he has experienced very serious injuries since his return to Milan that have kept him away from the limelight at the club.
More news about the transfer market in Europe
There is a lot of affection between the club and the player, however, within AC Milan they understand that having the Swede in their squad is an extra luxury, for which they have informed him that he will not be renewed for the following year. That being the case, it was expected that the 41-year-old veteran would make the decision to end his career, however, that is not going to happen since the veteran feels in a position to continue and will do so within Serie A.
From Italy they report that Monza, a club that at the beginning of the season aimed not to be relegated and that today is in the middle of the table, is in formal and advanced talks with Zlatan to welcome him into the squad starting in the summer. The contract would be for one year and will be respected as long as the player passes the medical exams in a timely manner, since the club plans to be on the pitch, they don’t want to live the same as Milan only paying for medical treatment.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#retire #Zlatan #Ibrahimovic #destination
Leave a Reply