Club América has had a rather acceptable performance in the first half of the 2023 Clausura of Liga MX, however, it seems that the team has let go of points and that it should be higher in the general classification. Currently the Eagles are in fifth position with 17 units, the product of four wins and five draws.
Although the Azulcrema team has been powerful in attack —with 21 goals scored, it is the best offense in the championship—, the Achilles heel of Fernando Ortiz’s team has been defensively. Club América has let go of important points after occasional failures by its defenders and its goalkeeper.
One of those responsible for the fragile defensive line is Néstor Araujo. The central defender of the Mexican National Team arrived last summer from Celta de Vigo. However, despite the months he has been at the club, he still has not delivered what is expected of him.
The defender trained in the basic forces of Cruz Azul was hired to be the leader of the defensive line, but he has been out of rhythm, inaccurate in coverage and even dismissive. The pressure grows more and more and if he does not respond in the next games, his future in the azulcrema institution could be complicated.
The 31-year-old defender has not responded as expected and could leave America if things do not improve. Araujo is a player who attracts the interest of several Liga MX squads, so the Águilas could recover his investment if they find him a way out.
Everything is in the hands of Fernando Ortiz. The Argentine coach has bet heavily on the Mexican center-back, but if the defense continues to show the same fragility, the ‘Tano’ could make decisions for Apertura 2023.
