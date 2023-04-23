Vitantonio D’Errico, father of Luca D’Errico, the 31-year-old killed in mid-February with a shot in the back of the head in Torre Santa Susanna was found lifeless in his car with some drugs next to him. According to the investigators, the man – who never got over the trauma of his son’s death – took his own life in Latiano, in the Brindisi area. The 55-year-old did not leave any written message, but it seems he confessed to some friends a few days ago that he wanted to take his own life.

For the murder of his son Luca, perhaps matured in the criminal sphere, which took place on the night between 12 and 13 February last, a 24-year-old was arrested. After the young man’s death, the family decided to donate his organs: “It was his last gesture as a good, helpful, altruistic and correct boy”, read his funeral posters. Prosecutors Carmen Ruggiero of the Anti-Mafia District Directorate of Lecce and Paola Palumbo of the Brindisi Public Prosecutor’s Office with the carabinieri of the investigative unit, of the Francavilla Fontana company and of the Torre station are investigating the murder of Luca D’Errico.

Salvatore Carluccio, the 24-year-old arrested, revealed his belief that there in Torre at least thirty people wanted to kill him. The images recorded by some surveillance cameras at 3 am on February 13 show the moment in which he shoots through the door of the house after Luca D’Errico and another person had approached to lower the flaps of the shutters.