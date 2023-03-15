“He does not name her”: they reveal the nickname with which Clara Chía refers to Shakira

Gerard Piqué does not escape controversy. The impact of the separation from Barranquilla Shakira continues to splash around her, and it seems that the former Barcelona player is already tired of the subject.

After the interview he gave to Catalan radio, in which he made it very clear that he preferred not to refer to the songs that Shakira has released in recent months, productions that have been seen as “dedications” to his figure, the world champion in 2010 returns to occupy the pages of the ‘pink press’ because of the nickname with which his new partner, the young Clara Chía Martí, would refer to Shakira.

The Spanish media do not hesitate to declare it as “derogatory”.

(Don’t stop reading: Shakira surprises: unexpected reaction after crying photo and Piqué’s ‘pulla’).

‘derogatory nickname’

Piqué, Clara Chia and Shakira. Photo: TikTok: sab4zo / Universal Music Latino

So far, according to some entertainment portals, it has been known that Shakira would supposedly call Clara Chía a “dead fly”.

And although the woman from Barranquilla has not confirmed this information, now what is clear is that the young Catalan would have a ‘revenge’.

This is how the Iberian portals report it, which do not hesitate to assure, citing anonymous sources from Piqué’s environment, that Clara Chía has a “derogatory nickname” for her.

“Clara Chía Martí always refers to Shakira as ‘Gerard’s ex’, and she pronounces it in an excessively mocking and cynical tone that Shakira’s ‘fans’ seem to have detected”‘Terra’ replied about the situation.

(Also: Colombia Selection: controversy over player investigated for alleged sexual abuse).

So far, neither Martí nor Piqué have spoken openly about their relationship or Shakira’s controversy.

More news

SPORTS