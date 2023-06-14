Libido was perhaps the most famous rock group in Peru in recent years. The band, founded by Tono Jauregui and Salim Vera, released a series of hits at the beginning of the first decade of the 21st century, for which he achieved various international awards, such as an MTV language, and gained a large number of followers throughout the country. However, after internal controversies, the members ended up facing each other and the group ended up disintegrating.

Does Toño Jáuregui ask for a reunion with Salim Vera again?

Now, Toño Jáuregui once again shook the fans of Libido with an emotional publication on their social networks. The composer also uploaded a photo on his Facebook account of him next to Salim Vera, in which both can be seen in their youth.

Toño Jáuregui together with Salim Vera in his youth. Photo: Toño Jáuregui/Facebook

But the image was not what attracted the most attention, but also its description, in which the guitarist insists on a reunion between the two. “Hey, gringo, noble, arrecho and poor!! And the coffee?” he wrote. As expected, the comments exploded on the post asking for the return of Libido again.

What did Salim Vera say after Toño Jáuregui’s last request?

As recalled, this is not the first time that Toño Jáuregui has used his social networks to make public the request to Salim Vera for the reunion of Libido. However, the composer’s predisposition does not seem to be shared by the vocalist, who has been emphatic in denying that the band will get together for the second time.

Salim Vera and Toño Jáuregui were friends on Libido. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Salim Vera/Toño Jáuregui

“It will never return. Libido with Toño ceased to exist 12 years ago and will continue to be so forever,” Vera said in February 2023.

