Mexico.- Alex Syntek caused a stir after he ran over a woman when leaving the wake of Xavier López ‘Chabelo’, who lost his life last Saturday March 25 at 88 years of age.

It all happened when the famous singer was surrounded by the media when he tried to leave the funeral where he said goodbye to Chabelo, because apparently he was so overwhelmed that ended up running over a woman.

According to the information provided by the reporter Charles Albert on the platform of TikTokthe press intercepted the interpreter of ‘Duele amor’ to get a few words about the best memories he had with ‘the friend of all children’.

“A brilliant human being because he was also a very intelligent human being, he knew how to cope with his career incredible in all these years. He broke records for being the longest and hardest-working program. He did not stop,” said the singer.

However, before obtaining the artist’s statement, at the beginning of the recording it is appreciated that Aleks Syntek ran over the foot of one of the reporters who were surrounding him, who was completely ignored because while everyone focused on him she screamed in pain.

“Oh, my foot, my foot, my foot, ouh,” the reporter is heard complaining, while later they ask her to step back, although she takes an attitude that leaves much to be desired, since she was not even fazed by the young woman. the one that ended up hurting.

In fact, at the end of the short interview, Aleks asked the press to allow him to leave the place and shouted: “Water with your feet”, a comment that went viral and was strongly criticized on social networks.

Shortly after, it was revealed that the young woman who ended up injured was not a journalist, but someone who only came to look.

“Things in life, in front of the funeral home there is a wedding, in the afternoon there were some curious people, even Aleks Syntek crushed the left foot of one of them with his truck (people from the party who went to show up) by accident because of his position,” they commented.