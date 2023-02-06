Although it is true that the WhatsApp app is the most widely used instant messaging platform in the world, it is also true that the Goal has copied some of the functions that Telegram enabled a long time ago. Now, once again, it will do it again with a new function.

No one can deny that, in a matter of numbers, WhatsApp is one step ahead of Telegram, despite the fact that the real-time messaging app developed by the durov brothers It has more and more innovative tools and functionalities.

Thus, the WhatsApp team has had to “steal” some of the functions that Telegram has shown off first. In this context, it has been revealed that the function that allows WhatsApp users to pin messages from a conversation.

Despite the fact that the possibility of pinning or pinning individual and individual conversations has existed for years, to date WhatsApp had not dared to take the next step to do the same with specific messages.

However, it seems that the Meta team has realized that fixing a message so that it does not get lost among the sea of ​​texts, photos, videos and others, is one of Telegram’s strong points, which is why it has decided start testing the tool in its interface.

According to the specialized portal WABetaInfousers who are part of the small WhatsApp beta group can now make use of the tool that allows them to pin group and individual chat messages.

The operation of the function available in the beta version 2.23.3.17 It is quite simple and very similar to that of the Telegram app, since all you have to do is click on a message and the option to anchor or fix it will appear in the top menu, in the same way that the alternative to mark them as favorites currently appears.

We recommend you read:

It should be noted that this function that WhatsApp copied from Telegram is still available developing and testingso there is no exact date on which it will be available to all users.