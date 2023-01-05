Dominican Republic.- Another scandal stars Bad Bunny after that day when he snatched her cell phone from one of her followers and later the water. This time he is again related to cell phones.

It turns out that the Puerto Rican singer was caught on video snatching cell phones to those who were around him in a nightclub Dominican Republicreturning to unleash a strong controversy for it.

Bad Bunny is clearly seen in the video snatching cell phones from those around himHowever, no more details are known as to why he did them and also if he threw them away, as well as with that follower.

Regarding the situation, the 28-year-old interpreter explained that it bothers him that a person approaches him and puts a cell phone in his face instead of greeting him, saying something or talking to him, explaining that it is totally disrespectful.

The criticism of the singer of the moment does not stop on social networks, where many talk about how bad he did when he snatched that cell phone. Likewise, memes have been a fundamental part of making it a current issue, since they did not wait.