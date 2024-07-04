A terrible tragedy has occurred in Goya of the Pisa small town in the province of Almese in Turin. A boy of just 17 years old dived into the waterfalls and unfortunately sank after the dive. The friends present witnessed the terrible scene without being able to do anything.

Here’s what happened on this tragic afternoon.

17-Year-Old Loses Life in Goja del Pis

It was a horrible afternoon for a young boy of just 17 years who lost his life following a dive into the waterfalls of Goya of the Pis. The victim’s friends were also present on the scene and immediately realised the severity of the situation and proceeded to call for help.

The boy chose to dive into the waterfalls without considering the dangerousness of this position. Something went wrong, as the young man sank and there was no way for him to surface.

It is not the first time that someone has decided to dive in this location, as it is a very beautiful setting that is visited by many tourists during the summer. When the friends noticed that the 17-year-old was not returning to the surface, they contacted the 118. Unfortunately, however, there was nothing that could be done for their friend, as the action of the water at that particular point is really very strong. violent.

The arrival of the rescue team was in vain: the young boy dies after the dive

Not only the 118 volunteers tried to save the boy, but also the firefighters and the workers of the provincial command’s flight department. The 17-year-old’s body was recovered by divers belonging to the Alpine fluvial speleo nucleus.

This waterfall is really very treacherous, as it attracts people when the temperatures are terribly high. The boy probably hit his head in the fall, all so violently that he lost consciousness and to drown before they can surface again.

It will be carried out in the next few hours the autopsy on the body of the seventeen year old and only then will it be possible to establish with more certainty the causes of death. We therefore join in the grief of the EA family and of the friends who witnessed helplessly this terrible scene.