A boy, Yahya Hkimi aged 18has been missing for the past three days, in the waters of the Secchia river in Marzoglia a fraction of Modena. The current at that point of the river was very strong, but despite this the desire to create social content, a funny video for your followers. Who knows maybe chasing the dream of becoming rich and famous through these videos.

lost in the river for a social video — To tell what happened to Yahya Hkimi it was a minor friend of his who was with him at that point of the Secchia river where he dived. The boy told Corriere della Sera that they were "making a video where he had to pretend to be carried away by the current. He dived three times to try it but never went up again at the last one". A fiction that turned into a tragic reality on Wednesday. The boys were in a point where bathing is forbidden due to the strong current, there are several signs indicating the ban. Despite this, the area is often populated by people who stop for a dip or to cool off.

diverted the course of the river — The searches started immediately, led by divers from the fire brigade but his body has not yet been found, probably dragged by the current. Thanks to the video that the boys were shooting and which was acquired by the police, it was possible to identify the precise place where the boy of Moroccan origin dived. But that wasn’t enough to find him. On Friday, thanks to the help of Aimag which manages the area’s power station, the flow of the river was diverted to facilitate searches. But no traces of Yahya were found.

condolence messages — Desperate the friends and comrades of the Cattaneo-Deledda institute which was frequented by the boy. The executive expressed her condolences at the loss "of a willing boy who entered adulthood full of dreams with the lightheartedness of 18 years". "Your companions will remember you with affection" "I will always carry you in my heart" are some of the messages that can be read on the school bulletin board and which outline a silent boy but with a deep sense of humanity. Among the messages also that of Cristina Barbieri, reported by the Corriere della Sera, who works at Cra Ramazzini in Modena where Yahya had done his internship and who remembers how he was mentioned in the song "Noi Eroi" made by the elderly of the centre.