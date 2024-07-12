He dives into the waters of the Brembo river and never resurfaces: he was 32 years old

Yet another unfortunate event with a river as its protagonist, written in the black pages of recent months. A tragic accident shook the community of Brembate in the late afternoon today, when a 32-year-old young man, originally from Romania, lost his life by drowning in the river BremboThe tragedy occurred around 6pm in the Filarola area, in via Arnichi.

The young man had dived from a small artificial barrier about two meters high. Initially, after the dive, he had resurfaced and had turned smiling to his friends for the dip successful. However, a few moments later, he disappeared under the water, dragged by the river current.

Other swimmers present on the banks of the Brembo have sighted the young man’s body about fifty meters downstream and followed him to a shallow water area. Here they managed to bring him back to shore and attempted to revive him with cardiac massage while waiting for help to arrive.

Unfortunately, despite desperate rescue attempts, for the thirty-two years old there was nothing that could be done. The air rescue, an ambulance, a medical car, the firefighters of Dalmine and the carabinieri of Zingonia, Brembate and Treviglio intervened promptly on the scene of the accident. The causes of death are unknown. Perhaps a sudden illness in the water. The only certainty is that the dive had not caused any injuries given the man’s initial reaction.

The body of the young will be displayed in the mortuary of the Brembate cemetery, where the community will be able to pay homage to him in the coming days. This unfortunate event leaves a deep sense of sadness and despair in all those who knew him and in the local community, which gathers around the family and friends of the young man in this moment of grief.

This episode highlights the need to be cautious and aware when you are near places where Nature reigns supreme. A little less than a month ago, a 19-year-old boy lost his life in another well-known Italian river, the Lambro.