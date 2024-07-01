A tragic epilogue for 19-year-old Giustino Danilo Colella. The boy had dived into the Enza and never resurfaced. A few hours ago his lifeless body was found while his mother, desperate, emphasizes how her son was a skilled swimmer.

Daniel

Here’s what happened.

Danilo dives into the Enza but does not resurface: the body found a few hours ago

Yesterday afternoon, a 19 year old boy named Justin Danilo Colella he dived into the river Enza without ever returning. Needless to say, within a few minutes the alarm was raised and the search began immediately.

Enza River

After about 24 hours, however, the river returned the dead body of the young man, for whom there was nothing to be done. Everything happened near Reggio Emilia, place where the young man and some friends had decided to organize a barbecue to spend a cheerful Sunday together.

Friends and relatives immediately despaired when they did not see Danilo resurface. They therefore thought of a injury related to the dive, but the epilogue was much more unfortunate than expected. The boy’s mother hoped until the very end that he was alive, but unfortunately her hopes began to wane as time went by.

Statements from the victim’s mother

The issue has also been returned to by the mother of the young boy, visibly affected by what happened to her son. Apparently Danilo dived without taking into account the current which literally dragged him away. Some friends then tried to save him, but there was nothing they could do.

The place of the accident

Rosethis is the name of Danilo’s mother, confidently supported the research. When the discovery occurred, however, she could not believe what had happened, even if she had to deal with the sad reality. Danilo knew how to swim, but not even divers can get in there. Even if you know how to swim, you’re just useless down there.

In fact, the area in question is often subject to the action of the current and it is really difficult to find a hold even if you can swim perfectly. We therefore huddle together ache of the family and friends of this young boy.