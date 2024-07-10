What was supposed to be a peaceful and fun day of games to spend at a friend’s house has unfortunately turned into a real drama. The little protagonist of this story is a child of just 7 years old. The little boy was spending a cheerful morning in the company of some friends intent on swimming and playing in the pool of a private home when the accident occurred.

child rushed to hospital

In fact, at a certain point, in a moment of distraction, the child ended up in the deepest part of the pool where he couldn’t touch the surface. The little boy, unable to emerge, seriously risked drowning. The child’s parents were near the pool, but unfortunately several seconds would have passed before the child was brought back to the surface. Almost fatal seconds as the child is currently in very serious conditionsthe.

From the moment the parents realized the accident had happened to their child and took him out of the water, help arrived promptly on the scene. Resuscitation procedures were immediately started and then the child was quickly transferred via thehelicopter rescue at the hospital in Padua.

The little boy’s condition and the prayer vigils organized by the community

The accident that occurred in the municipality of Vescovana, in the province of Padua and which saw a child of only 7 years old risk drowning happened about a week ago.

Since then, unfortunately, the little boy’s conditions have remained severely unchanged. The child has not yet recovered and is currently still hospitalized in the pediatric intensive care unit of the hospital in Padua. His prognosis remains reserved.

In the meantime, the feelings of anguish and pain that are gripping the little boy’s family in these hours have also overwhelmed the entire city community. The parishes of Sunlight And Small arteselle They organized two prayer vigils dedicated to him, embracing humanly and spiritually the parents who were so deeply tried.