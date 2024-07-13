It was supposed to be a classic summer occasion of fun and good company. Unfortunately, it was not like that for a young who died in truly dramatic and shocking circumstances for his family.

During an afternoon at the pool with friends, a 15 year old boy was hit by a sickness which, without anyone immediately understanding the problem, prevented him from resurfacing in the water. Despite immediate rescue, the young man died after two days in hospital, amid hopes and truly desperate conditions for the boy.

The sad event occurred on Wednesday 10th July in the public pool of San Leonardo in Passiria, where the boy from Prissiano, Alto Adige, was with some friends. After the people in the company of the young man mobilized to save the boy’s life, paramedics rushed the 15-year-old to the hospital in Bolzano, but his heart stopped beating on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, the young man was pulled from the water by his friends and rescued at the poolside. There were several and prolonged resuscitation attempts carried out first by two nurses and a former employee of the White Cross present on site, and subsequently by the paramedics who arrived with the ambulance. His conditions, however, immediately appeared decidedly critical.

Transported to hospital with the helicopter, the boy was unable to survive. It was two days of agony. The tragic news was first reported by the website ‘Stol.it’. The tragedy saddens an entire family and many friends who remain in disbelief at what happened to such a young person. His friends, when they had noticed the seriousness of the situation, had asked for help from the rescuers present near the swimming pool. All the resuscitation maneuvers were not enough, even after the arrival of the ambulance.

The volunteer firefighters from the San Leonardo barracks were also present on site, who assisted the helicopter during the landing and take-off phases. The deputy mayor Roswitha Kröss, visibly shocked, declared: “I thought he would have survived, now we are shocked by this tragic news. His is a large family, very active in the life of the village. It is a tragedy that affects us all”.